Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Primis Financial worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.