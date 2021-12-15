Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Clarus worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $992.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

