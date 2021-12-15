Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $829,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $577,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

