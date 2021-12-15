Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rocky Brands worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

