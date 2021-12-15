Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after buying an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,101,000 after acquiring an additional 189,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.