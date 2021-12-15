Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of RE/MAX worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.87%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

