Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.53. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

