Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80.

VOR stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

