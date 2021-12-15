Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.43 and a 200 day moving average of $244.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.