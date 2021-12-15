Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 19,570 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

