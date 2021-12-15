Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 35,175 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Banc of California worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banc of California by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

