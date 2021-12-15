Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $205.71 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

