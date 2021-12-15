Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $45.65 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.67 or 0.00029949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $45.65 million and $6.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.00 or 0.08169565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.24 or 0.99888266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,924 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

