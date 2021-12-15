PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PKCOY stock remained flat at $$14.39 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. PARK24 has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PARK24 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

