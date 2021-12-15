Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Party City Holdco worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

