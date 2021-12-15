Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 6,323 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.