Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,151 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

