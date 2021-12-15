Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,340 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.