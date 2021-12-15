Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

IXG opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

