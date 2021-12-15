Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 23,682 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 178.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.