Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $388.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average of $370.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

