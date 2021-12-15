Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

