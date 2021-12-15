Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

