Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 63.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $265.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.03.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

