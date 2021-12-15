Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

