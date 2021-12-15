Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $1.06 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $479.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $483.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

