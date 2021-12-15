Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,374,000 after acquiring an additional 141,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

