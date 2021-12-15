Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

