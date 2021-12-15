Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $356.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.