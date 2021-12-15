Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Reduced by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.17. 9,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.