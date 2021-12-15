Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

