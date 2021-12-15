Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

