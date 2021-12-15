Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

