PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.18. 172,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

