PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 55.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 26,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.62. 166,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

