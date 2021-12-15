PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average is $259.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.