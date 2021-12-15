Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PEGA traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

