Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 68088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.39.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $1,043,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,593 shares of company stock worth $13,150,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

