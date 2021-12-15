Pendle Market Capitalization Hits $20.09 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Pendle has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $702,393.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.79 or 0.07942304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.37 or 1.00093350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.