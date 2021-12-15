Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $318.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $10.32 million and $318.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

