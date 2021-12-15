Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 5,512 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
