Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 5,512 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

