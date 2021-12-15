Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 21,771,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,793,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $130,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,245,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after buying an additional 277,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

