Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $308,831.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,976,657 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.