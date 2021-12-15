Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $2.41 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $248.92 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.01 or 0.99227661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.27 or 0.01022112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.