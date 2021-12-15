Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,973.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Phore has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,973.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00453907 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,719,235 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

