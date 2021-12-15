PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.81

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.81 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 16.37 ($0.22). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 147,278 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

