PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico Buys 10,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 7,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

