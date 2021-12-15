PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPCCY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

