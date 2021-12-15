Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PGENY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Get Pigeon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.