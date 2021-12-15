Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,626.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $673,457.10 and approximately $18,626.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

